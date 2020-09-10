Morningstar
UK TRADING UPDATE SUMMARY: Prime People Hurt As Covid Hits Job Market

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on ...

Alliance News 10 September, 2020 | 4:01PM
(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

----------

Prime People PLC - London-based recruiter - Says revenue for year ended March 31 fell 3.3% to GBP23.9 million from GBP24.7 million. Net fee income down 2.5% to GBP15.4 million from GBP15.8 million. Pretax profit 27% lower at GBP1.8 million from GBP2.5 million. Will not pay final dividend.

----------

Dev Clever Holdings PLC - careers guidance platform developer - Trading for year ending October 31 currently in line with internal expectations. Says agreements with Lenovo Group Ltd and Veative Labs Pte ltd are attracting "significant interest" from potential clients. Recently secured "largest commercial contract" worth USD1.2 million. Technology investor Asimilar Group PLC notes Dev Clever announcement.

----------

Iconic Labs PLC - media and technology firm - Completes data insights project for "multinational" consumer goods firm. Continuing to provide social content through JOE Media in UK as part of separate services contract. Adds it will not serve notice to lenders European High Growth Opportunities Fund to draw down funds as company is now "experiencing material growth in activity".

----------

Gfinity PLC - esports firm - Appointed by Cadbury to deliver Cadbury Heroes Parents League gaming tournament with final hosted by Gfinity in its Fulham site. Tournament consists of one gaming influencer playing alongside a parent. Gfinity paid "six-figure fee" to deliver tournament.

----------

Aeorema Communications PLC - London-based live events agency - Reports "encouraging" number of blue-chip client wins so far in 2020 and notes virtual events offering has grown. Affirms pretax loss for year to June 30 to be between GBP150,000 and GBP250,000.

----------

LoopUp Group PLC - cloud communications provider - Signs new deal with one of world's "top-five law firms". Says LoopUp meetings to be rolled out globally to client and it may end up being one of LoopUp's largest contract to date. Expands pacts with C&W Communications in Caribbean and Latin America which runs to financial 2022.

----------

Alpha FX Group PLC - London-based currency management firm - Says directors and senior management, including Chief Executive Officer Morgan Tillbrook, sell 3.8 million shares in total at 910 pence each.

----------

City Of London Group PLC - investment company - Subsidiary Recognise Financial Services Ltd progressing with banking licence application with Prudential Regulation Authority. City Of London plans to raise GBP30 million, GBP25 million through subscription with investor and GBP5 million in placing.

----------

CAP-XX Ltd - Australia-headquartered supercapacitors and energy management systems maker - Says fit out of Seven Hills factory largely complete. Output of supercapacitors with newly installed equipment to begin in October. Costs of project tipped to be below initial AUD5.3 million, GBP3.0 million, estimate. Expects to receive AUD3.3 million payment from Australian Taxation Office in fourth quarter of 2020.

----------

U&I Group PLC - London-based regeneration firm and investor - Secures GBP23 million in government funding for first phase of Mayfield project in Manchester. Seeing "good momentum" in larger projects and progress in smaller projects. Has 74% of June quarter rent either collected or subject to alternative payment arrangements. March quarter rent collection at 63%.

----------

Transense Technologies PLC - Bicester-based sensor systems provider - Agrees final fee for transfer of iTrack trading assets to Bridgestone Corp. Fee is USD1.3 million.

----------

Verditek PLC - London-based solar panel manufacturer - Receives notice of conversion of GBP100,000 worth of convertible loan notes.

----------

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC - energy efficiency investor - Buys UK energy efficiency portfolio from GET Solutions for initial GBP5 million, with potentially an additional GBP12 million to acquire follow-on pipeline of projects. Initial portfolio includes heat and power systems installed at Holiday Inn and Crowne Plaza hotels, owned by InterContinental Hotels Group PLC. Increases revolving credit facility with Investec Bank PLC to GBP40 million from GBP25 million.

----------

Westmount Energy Ltd - South America-focused energy investor - Purchases 1.6 million shares in JHI Associates Inc by issuing 18.3 million of own shares. Following investment, Westmount will hold 6.9% stake in JHI, an oil explorer focused on Guyana-Suriname Basin.

----------

Ascent Resources PLC - energy and natural resources company focused on Caribbean, Hispanic American and Europe - Appoints financial expert to assess total damages for claim against Slovenia of unfair treatment at Petisovci field. Continuing talks with Cuban National Oil Co over onshore producing block 9B and onshore blocks 9A, 12 and 15.

----------

Greatland Gold PLC - base metals exploration firm with asset in Australia - Says results from drilling of Northern Breccia zone of Havieron, Australia were "excellent". On track to deliver Havieron initial resource in fourth quarter of 2020. Western Australian Department of Mines, Industry Regulation & Safety grants mining licence for gold and copper asset.

----------

Arkle Resources PLC - Irish Gold and Zinc resources discovery company - Commence drilling at 23%-owned Stonepark zinc project.

----------

Union Jack Oil PLC - UK focused onshore conventional hydrocarbon production - Notes speculation over potential fundraise. Says West Newton drilling and expenditure currently funded. But adds any proceeds from potential fundraise to be used to further company projects. On track for first oil at Wressle in fourth quarter of 2020.

----------

BlueRock Diamonds PLC - diamond mining company with asset in South Africa - Recovers 9.7 carat diamond at Kareevlei, South Africa worth USD75,000 according to initial independent assessment. Second high value stone recovered at asset during quarter, BlueRock said.

----------

Strategic Minerals PLC - battery materials minerals company with asset in Australia - Says programme for environment protection and rehabilitation at Leigh Creek copper mine lodged with South Australian government. Expects approval before year end and full scale operations to begin in 2021.

----------

Empire Metals Ltd - exploration and development company with asset in Australia - Raises GBP1.3 million in placing with net proceeds primarily used to fund work at Eclipse gold project, Australia.

----------

Bacanora Lithium PLC - lithium exploration and development company with asset in Mexico - Says bulk sampling at pilot plant of Sonoro project, Mexico have been completed. On schedule to commence initial site works at Sonoro in second half of 2021 and begin output in 2023. Cadence Minerals PLC notes announcement.

----------

Tri-Star Resources PLC - minerals processing firm - Delays interim results by one month.

----------

Panther Metals PLC - Canada-focused mineral explorer - Reports strategic taking of 28 mining claims bordering its Big Bear gold project, Canada.

----------

Dekel Agri-Vision PLC - West Africa focused agriculture company - Reports 3.6% annual increase in crude palm oil output at Ayenouan project, Cote d'Ivoire. Output in August up to 1,551 tonnes from 1,497 tonnes.

----------

Science Group PLC - Cambridge-based scientific consultancy group - Reports recovering in trading during summer months, particularly at Frontier unit. As of September 1, all staff back from furlough. Expects adjusted operating profit for 2020 to be in line or possibly slightly ahead of original expectations. To pay an interim dividend of 2.0 pence.

----------

Speedy Hire PLC - Merseyside-based equipment hire company - Says revenue has improved in recent months as lockdowns ease and economic activity picks up. Pre-disposals, revenue is roughly 23% lower annually in year to date. Overhead costs reduced year-on-year with staff numbers cut roughly 7% to 3,222 at the end of August from 3,464 at the end of March. Further 50 staff members placed at risk of redundancy in September and further 200 remained furloughed at August end.

----------

John Menzies PLC - aviation services firm - Revises covenant structure with lenders. Says new package provides "additional flexibility". Net leverage covenant replaced with a minimum earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation quarterly covenant test. Says trading has remained challenging but notes flight schedules picking up. Says first-half revenue declined by a third at constant currency.

----------

Victoria PLC - Worcestershire-headquartered flooring firm - Says trading "resilient" since July market update as demand recovering.

----------

ReNeuron Group PLC - cell-based therapeutics firm - Dosing has begun in US trial of hRPC cell therapy candidate in retinitis pigmentosa retina disorder trial.

----------

Benchmark Holdings PLC - biotechnology company - Says Committee for Medicinal Products for Veterinary Use, part of European Medicine Agency, recommends inclusion of BMK08 as an allowed substance. Benchmark says this is an important step on way to launch of BMK08 and CleanTreat water purification system.

----------

Zoetic International PLC - CBD company - Secures second international distribution agreement for Chill brand of tobacco alternative CBD product. Agreement means product now available in 15 markets across European Union.

----------

Vintana PLC - cash shell - Shares cancelled as unable to seal a reverse transaction before deadline. Currently working with potential takeover target but talks in early stages.

----------

By Eric Cunha; ericcunha@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2020 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.
