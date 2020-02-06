News

Star Phoenix Reports Delay In Trinidad Sale Payment Due To Coronavirus

(Alliance News) - Star Phoenix Group Ltd on Thursday said it expects a delay in receiving a USD1 ...

Alliance News 6 February, 2020 | 3:46PM
(Alliance News) - Star Phoenix Group Ltd on Thursday said it expects a delay in receiving a USD1 million payment for the sale of Range Resources Trinidad Ltd to Chinese firm LandOcean Energy Services Co Ltd due to outbreak of coronavirus.

Shares in Star Phoenix in London were down 7.6% at 2.08 pence each in afternoon trade.

Under the sale agreement, LandOcean is required to pay USD2.5 million to Star Phoenix in tranches, with USD500,000 million paid to date. The next payment of USD1 million was due to be paid by LandOcean within five business days of the approval of the shareholders' meeting of LandOcean, which was held on January 20.

Star Phoenix said LandOcean was unable to make the USD1 million payment due to the outbreak of coronavirus in China and subsequent extension of the Lunar New Year holiday across the country, with banks and businesses remaining closed until Monday next week at least.

The company now expects LandOcean to make the USD1 million payment once banks and businesses in China reopen. Pursuant to the sale and purchase agreement, the remaining USD1 million is due to be paid within five business days of the completion date.

By Tapan Panchal; tapanpanchal@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2020 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.
