Caribbean Investment Starts Dividend Payments Despite Income Fall

Alliance News 23 December, 2019 | 1:28PM
(Alliance News) - Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd on Monday said its income shrank by a quarter in the first half of its current financial year.

The company said net income before non-recurring items for the six months to the end of September declined to USD5.1 million from USD6.8 million a year ago, due to reduced loan principal balances.

Caribbean Investment declared an interim dividend of USD0.07 per share versus none paid a year earlier.

The company said it has decided to start paying a dividend amid improved financial performance of the business, supported by the turnaround in the performance of Belize Bank Ltd.

The stock was untraded in London on Monday, the shares last closed at 14.50 pence each.

By Evelina Grecenko; evelinagrecenko@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2019 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Securities Mentioned in Article

Security Name Price Change (%) Morningstar
Rating
Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd 19.56 GBX 24.19 -

